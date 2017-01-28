Search underway for 2 in SW Miami-Dade SUV break-in

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two men who, they said, are behind a least one in a series of vehicle break-ins in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured the pair breaking into an SUV parked outside a home in the area of Southwest 30th Street and 139th Avenue, Friday, at around 3:20 a.m. The footage captures the thieves rummaging through the vehicle and stealing items.

Police said this is one of several cars that have recently been targeted in this same neighborhood.

If you recognize the men in the video, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

