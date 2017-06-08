Search underway for 2 in Porsche theft in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two men who, they said, were responsible for stealing a Porsche sports car in North Miami, last week.

Surveillance video shows two men looking around a cul-de-sac before parking their car in the Keystone Islands community, along Arch Creek Drive. One man hopped in a Porsche parked in the driveway of a home and took off.

According to the owner of the Porsche, there have been more than a dozen burglaries and thefts in the neighborhood.

“As far as the violation of privacy, it’s all of the above,” said victim William Fonseca. “Now the doors need to be locked, the alarm needs to be on. It has just turned out to be a nerve-wracking circumstance.”

If you have any information on this car theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

