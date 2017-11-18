MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who, they said, barged into a woman’s Miami home and took off with valuables, Saturday morning.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim was sleeping in her residence, located along Northwest Flagler Terrace, near 22nd Avenue, when she heard a loud knock and opened the door.

According to the occupant, two black males who appeared to me in their late teens pushed their way inside. She said one of the subjects shoved her against the wall and threatened her with what looked like a gun, while the other searched the house.

Investigators said the duo got away with the victim’s purse, cellphone and wallet.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

