Search underway for 2 after Hialeah business burglaries

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate two men in connection to two business burglaries in Hialeah.

Surveillance video captured the subject sneaking into and casing the office of a workshop near West 80th Street and 25th Court, Wednesday. They quickly noticed the camera recording, turned it around and took off.

Neighboring business owner Bill Snyder said he was targeted around the same time. He said someone stole his phone and an envelope with money from his desk drawer.

“It’s very scary to think that they’ve invaded your privacy just like that. It’s terrible,” he said. “I know what they look like now, so if I see them, it won’t take me but a second to dial 911.”

If you have any information on either of these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

