NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews resumed searching for an 8-year-old boy, two days after he went missing while swimming off Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Crews resumed searching for Hezekiah Hill, Monday morning, after having ended their continuous search at sundown, on Sunday.

Officials said the boy was playing in the surf on New Smyrna Beach, near Daytona Beach. when the strong currents pulled him into deeper water, Saturday. His 11-year-old sister tried to rescue him, but she was also pulled out and had to be rescued by lifeguards.

His mother, Bonita Hill, said she still holds out hope Hezekiah will be found alive. “I can’t think, I can’t eat, I can’t sleep. All I can think about is my son,” she said. “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, on nobody. I just want my son. That’s it.”

