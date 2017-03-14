Search is on for cobra that slithered out of Florida home

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Police and wildlife officials are searching for a tan and yellow monocle cobra that apparently escaped from a north Florida home.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports a man was shadowing the snake’s owner so he could get a license to handle poisonous or venomous reptiles and snakes. He was at the home late Monday while the owner was working.

Police say he opened the cover of the cage and the snake jumped at him and then slid away. The man called the owner who rushed home. When they couldn’t find the snake in the concealed room, they called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Neighbors told the newspaper they were notified overnight about the missing snake, and urged to use caution until it was found. Although reclusive by nature, cobras are highly venomous and will bite if they feel they are in danger.

Wildlife officials say the apprentice shouldn’t have been left alone in the sealed room.

