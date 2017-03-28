Seaplane taking off nearly crashes into boats along Florida coast

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Cameras captured a pilot’s dangerous maneuver along Florida’s West Coast.

A seaplane got into a close call with some boaters over the weekend in Treasure Island.

Tourists and residents were left shaken after they saw the video.

The plane at first boated in between dozens of boats. Then, the pilot’s next move could’ve been disastrous.

“I did hear the plane zooming out, and then I looked right over and saw him taking off really close to the boat,” said a witness.

“He almost hit the top of someone’s watercraft himself,” said another witness.

Now, the search for the pilot is on.

