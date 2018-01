SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers rescued more than 100 stunned sea turtles from the cold ocean along the Florida coast this week.

They were taken to a nearby lab and aquarium in Sarasota.

Officials said they will release the turtles back to warmer waters starting by next week.

