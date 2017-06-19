ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — A sea turtle found in a residential swimming pool in the Florida Keys was released to sea, Monday.

Wildlife officials retrieved the 250-pound female loggerhead from an oceanside pool. Witnesses said she had been on the beach laying eggs.

Officials think the marine reptile was trying to make her way back to the ocean but lost her way.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and The Turtle Hospital were able to net the turtle and examine her. They determined she was in good health.

They then released her back into the Atlantic Ocean.

