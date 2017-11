KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle was released back into the wild after it was stuck in debris left over from Hurricane Irma.

The Coast Guard sent the 150-pound loggerhead home to the waters off Key West, Thursday morning.

The turtle, named Drifter, had been recovering at the Turtle Hospital in the Keys.

Drifter was found stuck in a fishing line.

