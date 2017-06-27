Sea turtle released after Miami Seaquarium rehab

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium has released a rescued sea turtle back to her natural waters.

Loggerhead sea turtle Winnie was released, Tuesday, after successfully undergoing rehabilitation at the Miami Seaquarium.

On April 29, Winnie was rescued from St. Lucie County waters after being found at the St. Lucie Power Plant exhausted and thin with a fresh wound on her shell.

When rescued, Winnie was only 66 pounds.

After receiving treatment at Miami Seaquarium for two months, she gained 11 pounds, currently weighing 77 pounds and measuring 68.8 cm in length.

Miami Seaquarium summer campers participated in Winnie’s loading at the park, receiving the unique opportunity to learn about rescue, rehabilitation and release firsthand.

