Sea turtle gets new home at Museum of Discovery and Science

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Museum of Discovery and Science welcomed a turtle to their team.

Their newest ambassador is a loggerhead sea turtle. She was rehabilitated after she was found stranded.

The Museum of Discovery and Science has now become her home.

She will now help educate thousands of people who visit the museum each year about sea turtle conservation.

