Sculpture crushes truck outside new ICA location

MIAMI (WSVN) - A massive sculpture that was being moved into the new location of the Institute of Contemporary Art smashed onto a truck during transport.

According to neighbors, it happened at around 12:30 p.m., Monday, outside the new location for the ICA museum, on Northeast 42nd Street, between First and North Miami avenues.

#holycube crane drops 20 ton sculpture being loaded into Braman funded ICA museum @designdistrict resident "it sounded like an explosion " pic.twitter.com/6THbS6wLM9 — Jordan Levin (@jordanglevin) November 20, 2017

Crews were apparently lifting the 40,000-pound sculpture from a flatbed truck with a crane when one of the straps cradling the art snapped, sending it crashing onto the truck that moved it there.

As of 4 p.m., the sculpture was hanging over the sculpture garden, on its way to its new location.

It remains unknown how much damage was done to the piece in the incident. It is also unknown what the value of the sculpture is.

