Sculptor brings artwork to Pinecrest Gardens

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A world renowned sculptor is creating a new work of art in South Florida.

Artist Patrick Dougherty is known for taking 30,000 pounds of willow tree saplings and transforming them into towering sculptures. In a three-week span, Dougherty along with volunteers will be working on the sculptures in Pinecrest Gardens.

“This will be about 12 to 15 feet tall. It’ll have lots of rooms. It’ll be a bit more like a labyrinth or maybe something you can explore or lose your kids in for a minute,” Dougherty said.

The sculpture should be finished just before Thanksgiving.

You can check it out at this year’s Miami Art Week, where it’s expected to make its debut.

