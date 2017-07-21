MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday that the Miami area added about 24,600 new jobs in the private sector over the past year.

“Like the rest of the state, the Miami area continues to experience impressive job growth,” said Scott in a press release.

Scott said the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in June, down 0.7 percent from this time in 2016. Statewide, Florida businesses created nearly 18,000 new jobs in June, and the unemployment rate dropped t 4,1 percent, the lowest it’s been in 10 years.

“We will keep fighting to make Florida a national leader for job creation,” said Scott.

The press release stated that the industries in Miami with the highest job growth were:

education and health services with 8,100 new jobs

trade, transportation and utilities with 7,600 new jobs

leisure and hospitality with 6,000 new jobs

The Miami area continued to rank third among the state’s metro areas with 28,505 job openings.

For 63 consecutive months, Florida’s annual job growth rate of 3.1 percent has exceeded the nation’s rate of 1.7 percent.

