Scoring free guac at Chipotle is as easy as playing a video game

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you ever find yourself wondering at Chipotle, “Why is guac extra?” then we have good news for you. Until Feb. 7, if you play this Chipotle video game, you will get free chips and guac.

While supplies last, every person who plays Chipotle’s newest video game, Cado Crusher, will receive one offer for a free order of chips and guacamole with the purchase of a regular-priced Chipotle entrée item.

And the best part? You don’t even need to win the video game to receive the offer! At the end of the game, you will receive a coupon for free chips and guac sent straight to your phone via text.

You have through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 7 to play the game and score your coupon, which is valid through Feb. 28.

