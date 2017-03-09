Schoolchildren suffer smoke inhalation amid Collier County brush fire

NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Several students at a Collier County elementary school went home sick on Thursday after, officials said, they breathed in smoke from a massive brush fire.

Firefighters and state forestry officials are still battling the blaze that continues to burn near Naples.

Seventy-five acres of the Picayune Strand Forest have burned over the last five days. The fire is about 50 percent contained.

