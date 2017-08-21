Schoolchildren located after bus arrives hours late to after-school program

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Worried parents were reunited with their children after a charter school bus arrived hours later than expected, Monday evening.

Indira said she was fuming when she found out her 6-year-old son never made it to his after-school program.

“I was pissed off, I was mad,” she said.

Her child, a student at Central Charter School in Lauderdale Lakes, boarded the bus along with more than a dozen others.

He was supposed to arrive at the second school by 3:45 p.m., but by 6 p.m., the bus had not arrived at its destination.

“I entrust my child’s care to the school to drop them off, and he’s not there,” said Indira.

She wasn’t the only parent out of patience after not getting a straight answer from administrators.

Broward Sheriff’s Office called in to locate the missing children, but it’s still unclear what happened to the bus before it arrived by at the school, at around 7:30 p.m.

“Yes, they’re safe, but they’re not with me,” said Sharice, a mother. “It’s been about four or five hours now that my kids have been on this bus, and the bus has no AC.”

“It’s a big mess,” said Indira.

Some of the parents said this all happened because the school changed its policy — using one bus to transport students to their after school programs instead of private vans run by a third party.

All of the kids are OK, but this wasn’t a lesson these mothers were expecting on the first day of school.

“This is my first time having him on the bus, and I think it might be my last,” said Indira.

