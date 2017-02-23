School honored for commitment to brothers with rare genetic disorder

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Faculty and staff at a South Florida school were honored, Thursday, for going above and beyond for two brothers.

Alejandro and Sebastian Mejia both have rare genetic disorders, but despite heir illnesses, they have thrived as part of their class at John I. Smith K-8 Center in Doral.

Alejandro and Sebastian received a proclamation from the school board for their hard work.

“Thank you Alejandro and Sebastian for allowing us to become better because of the people that you are,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

The brothers were born with a rare degenerative disease that has no cure, but their perseverance and success in school has inspired many in the community.

“Today, the right thing is to celebrate Sebastian and Alejandro as true angels,” Carvalho said, “Not only here in this school, not only here in the city of Doral, but an inspiration to all of us in this great community of ours and in this country.”

But Sebastian actually planned the event in order to recognize the school that has helped him and his brother succeed.

“These young men, and this young man in particular are insistent upon recognizing the people that helped get them to where they are,” Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez said. “Beginning with this school which they feel so proud of. Normally it works the other way around.”

The Mejia family gave a certificate of recognition to the school. The boys said they’re grateful for all the help they’ve received.

“This school is the greatest thing that happened to me,” Sebastian said. “And thank you all the teachers, all the principals, and all the secretaries and thank you for being the greatest persons that I know.”

Sebastian also took time to thank his parents, who he called the best parents in the world.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.