School bus involved in crash with 2 cars in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a reported accident involving a school bus in Miami Gardens, around 5 p.m., Monday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the crash in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 215th Street, where it appeared that two cars and one school bus had crashed.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area until investigators have cleared the scene.

It is unknown whether there were any passengers on the bus, and it is also unknown what school district the bus belongs to.

