School bus crashes into home in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded after a school bus crashed into a home in Hialeah, Monday.

Authorities could be seen by 7Skyforce HD taking photos of the scene, located at 46th Street and West 12th Avenue.

The bus was from Maria Elena School. According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, several kids were on board the bus at the time.

The extent any injuries remain unknown. However, additional fire rescue units were called to the seen to check out the kids. However, fire rescue said most of the units were canceled.

It remains unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time.

