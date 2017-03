POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A school bus and a car crashed into each other near the Florida Turnpike in Pompano Beach, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce was over the scene on Atlantic Boulevard, approaching the Florida Turnpike.

Only a few passengers were on the school bus during the accident, but no one was hurt.

