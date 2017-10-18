Scholarship fund created for children of fallen soldier from Miami

(WSVN) - A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the family of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, the Miami-area native who was killed while deployed in Niger.

The fallen soldier’s body was returned to Miami Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson leaves behind two children, ages 2 and 6, and his wife is pregnant with their third child.

The GoFundMe page, created by Johnson’s wife Myeshia, is raising money for his children’s college tuition funds, and has raised over $300,000 in less than a day.

To donate to the fund, click here.

