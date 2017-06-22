Scant details as police investigate Davie shootout

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired between two cars in Davie, Thursday evening, but upon arrival they found no victims, suspects or vehicles.

Davie Police officers arrived to an apartment complex near their station off State Road 84, in the area 9400 Block of Evergreen Place. Authorities were only able to gather shell casings and a short description of the shootout.

“I’m looking for a white car and black car. Really, that’s all I have,” said Davie Police Department Captain Dale Engle.

Witnesses described hearing a series of gunshots between two vehicles.

“‘Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,’ in a really quick succession,” said one witness.

“‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow.’ I saw the smoke from the gun,” said a woman via phone, too afraid to come out of her home.

Six miles from the scene, in Sunrise, at least one victim with a gunshot wound arrived at an urgent care center. He was later transported to Broward Medical Health Center.

Investigators are attempting to determine whether or not this man is connected to the incident in Davie.

“We have officers going everywhere. We have numerous crime scenes. We don’t know who’s who,” said Engle.

Police are continuing the investigate the shootout and believe they have two or three victims in area hospitals.

If you have any information that could help police, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.