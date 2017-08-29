Sawgrass Recreation Park gathering supplies for Harvey victims

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - After Harvey caused severe flooding to areas of Southern Texas, relief efforts are stronger now more than ever. Among those attempting to help are employees at Sawgrass Recreation Park.

The park is looking for donations to help support the victims of Harvey.

Items needed include:

-nonperishable foods

-baby and infant supplies

-clothing donations

-first aid safety supplies

-water

The employees will be leaving this evening, and are taking two trucks with donations, along with an air boat to help with rescue efforts.

“We have two employees going up there, both seasoned, both know what they’re doing,” said Michael Cushing of Sawgrass Recreational Park. “They’ll definitely know how to handle any situation out there on the airboats. The airboats themselves are relatively small, so he can fit them into smaller places you couldn’t get a bigger boat into.”

The park will be accepting donations until 6 p.m., Tuesday, before they head to Texas.

If you would like to donate supplies, their address is:

Sawgrass Recreation Park

1006 US 27

Weston, Florida, FL 33327

