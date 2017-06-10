SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular South Florida mall is back in business following after soggy weather caused it to close on Wednesday.

The Sawgrass Mills Mall reopened its doors Saturday morning after a three-day hiatus. Incessant rainfall throughout the week caused the shopping center to be surrounded by floodwaters, making the massive parking lot resemble a lake.

Shoppers told 7News they’re relieved the area has cleared up. “I was thrilled when it stopped raining. The mall reopened; everyone can come out and shop now,” said one woman.

“It was shocking. It was a tremendous amount of rain,” said one man. “I’m glad its over. I’m glad to be back out here shopping.”

“I mean, it’s open. I’m back shopping,” said one man. “I’m glad it’s over, and I love to shop, so I’m glad it’s back open and everything.”

This week’s dangerous conditions were triggered by a record downpour that drenched nearly all of South Florida.

