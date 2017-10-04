Sawgrass Mills Mall looks to fill over 500 positions at job fair

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sawgrass Mills Mall is looking to fill over 500 seasonal positions at an upcoming job fair.

The mall will be hosting a job fair on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Fashion Row near the Calvin Klein store.

The shopping center is looking to fill seasonal and long-term positions with more than 80 retailers and restaurants. Organizers say they are looking for enthusiastic applicants, and they encourage multilingual candidates to attend.

Organizers recommend that attendees bring their resume and dress professionally.

