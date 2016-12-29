Satanic display restored in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Satanic sight is back in Boca Raton.

The inverted pentagram is on display again in Sanborn Square.

A teacher got permission from the city to install it after successfully arguing that the city should allow all religious symbols on public property.

It has caused controversy among some in the community. Last week, someone tore it down. It was the fourth time it had been vandalized.

The city said the pentagram can stay up until Jan. 7.

