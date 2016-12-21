Sarasota synagogue vandalized with small swastikas

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Jewish congregation in Sarasota says someone drew anti-Semitic images on its property.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports two small swastikas and a third attempt at one were drawn on the main building and a shed in the playground area at Temple Sinai in Sarasota.

Temple president Mark Richmond says the graffiti was removed by maintenance staff and reported to the police.

