Santa’s Enchanted Forest kicks off holiday season

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa’s Enchanted Forest has helped kick-off the holiday season.

On Thursday night, the holiday theme park opened, ready to celebrate its 35th anniversary in South Florida. Santa’s Enchanted Forest is located again at Tropical Park, along with a 100-foot tall Christmas tree.

The park boasts hundreds of rides and attractions and an appearance by Santa.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest will remain open until Jan. 7.

