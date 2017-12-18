FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa didn’t need a sleigh to spread holiday cheer at a South Florida school, Monday.

Old St. Nick gave his reindeer a rest as he delivered to St. Mark’s Episcopal School in Fort Lauderdale — in a helicopter.

“His reindeer don’t do well in the heat, so yes, they take the helicopter,” said the Rev. Robert Trache.

Rudolph and a few of his elves, however, still came out and joined students as they anxiously waited for Santa to land in his sweet new ride.

School leaders said the annual event has a lasting impact on students. “Everybody is excited and ready for the season to commence,” said Trache.

The children were excited about welcoming the bearded visitor from the North Pole, but some were not sure what to even say to him. “‘Welcome to St. Mark’s.’ I really have not thought it out,” said one student.

Some former students who were all grown up even came back for the Santa sighting. “Three teachers who are graduates of St. Mark’s, and they have come back,” said Eliza Ragsdale, assistant to the rector.

Santa led the school in Christmas songs and took photos with the good boys and girls.

The heartwarming holiday visit is now a magical memory that will last a lifetime. “It’s just the magic of Christmas come alive. It is terrific, and it’s a wonderful event every year we do it,” said Trache. “It’s one of the things that, when the children get older and they graduate, they always want to come back for Santa Claus, and it’s just one of those indelible memories that people have here at St. Mark’s.”

The annual event has taken place at the school for more than 30 years.

