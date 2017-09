Where to get sandbags:

Miami Beach

451 Dade Blvd. Everyday 6 a.m.-7 p.m. while supplies last

Deerfield Beach

200 Goolsby Blvd. Wednesday 12 p.m.-6 p.m. & Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (or while supplies last)

Doral

Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave. Wednesday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. & Thursday TBD

