Sand dumped along Miami Beach amid shore expansion efforts

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An ongoing project aims to implement a sandy solution to an eroding problem on Miami Beach.

Nearly 300,000 tons of sand were dumped along the South Florida coast, this week, in an effort to keep it from washing away. The project helps to expand the shore from 46th to 54th streets by more than 200 feet.

The widening provides more protection in the event of a hurricane while also creating more space for beachgoers to sunbathe.

