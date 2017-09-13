Sam’s Club waives membership fee for Irma victims

(WSVN) - Sam’s Club will be temporarily waiving its membership fee for the victims of Hurricane Irma.
According to a press release, beginning Wednesday, Sam’s Club locations will temporarily be open to everyone in the community, allowing residents to fill up on gas and replenish essential items and food without a membership.
The locations which will be waiving fees are the following:
- Miami, 8425 N.W. 13th Ter.
- Sunrise, 13550 W. Sunrise Blvd.
- Coral Springs, 950 N. University Dr.
- Miramar, 1900 University Dr.
All Sam’s Club locations have reopened to the public.
