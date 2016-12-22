Salvation Army program gives gifts to children in need

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army spread holiday cheer to underprivileged children.

Thousands of kids received an extra surprise under their tree, and it was all due to the foundation’s effort.

The program, called Angel Tree, matches children from low-income families with donors. The donors then purchased gifts for their adopted “angel.”

The childrens’ parents will receive the presents right before Christmas.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.