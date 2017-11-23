Salvation Army, Cheesecake Factory team up for Thanksgiving dinner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - People all across the country are giving thanks and some organizations have continued to give back.

As part of the Salvation Army’s 16th Annual Thanksgiving Feast, the charitable organization has teamed up with its longtime partner, the Cheesecake Factory, to provide a full service sit-down meal for those in need.

About 450 people were expected to show up at the Army’s worship center in Fort Lauderdale.

“To hear the gratitude of the individuals here, and to see them with smiles on their faces as they eat and as they leave — that makes it all worthwhile. That makes it a wonderful Thanksgiving day here in Fort Lauderdale.” said Major Keath Biggers, area commander for the Salvation Army in Broward.

Cheesecake Factory provided all the food for the event, while staff from various Salvation Army locations volunteered to prepare all the meals.

