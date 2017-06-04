Salute to Education awards South Florida students

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida businesses gathered to award local students, Saturday.

The 23rd annual Salute to Education took place at the Signature Grand in Davie.

The Salute to Education, created by Miami-Dade and Broward Ford and Lincoln dealers, awards more than $168,000 in scholarships and laptops to 112 South Florida graduates.

Students were grateful for the opportunity to continue their education amidst rising tuition costs.

“I’m a little bit nervous but more so excited and grateful for the opportunity that Ford has given all the recipients here today,” said one student.

7’s own Shireen Sandoval, co-host of Deco Drive, was on hand to emcee the life-changing event.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.