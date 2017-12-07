Safety officials give tips to safely enjoy holidays

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission held a demonstration so everyone can enjoy the holidays safely.

Safety officials gave a list of a tips to avoid any holiday hazards this season.

At their annual fire demonstration, officials showed the potential dangers of decorations.

Some tips to remember are checking for faulty wiring and bulbs, as well as watering your Christmas tree.

“We’re all enthusiastic when we put our tree up, but once the holidays are over, we forget to water them, they get very dry,” said acting CPSC chairman Ann Marie Buerkle, “and that becomes a very big danger in terms of catching on fire. Also in terms of trees, when you’re setting it up, keep it away from any heat source.”

The CPSC are also warning people to take caution while putting up those decorations, especially when you’re on a ladder.

