Ryder Trauma Center celebrates 25th anniversary

Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thursday. From hurricanes to earthquakes, employees have dedicated more than two decades to helping South Florida residents heal.

Saving lives for 25 years, this day marks the silver anniversary of Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Ryder opened in 1992, shortly before Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida. Since then, the trauma center has been more than a place to heal the injured.

“Ryder is an extraordinary source of education research,” said a doctor.

In fact, Ryder serves as a training facility for military healthcare personnel. Here, they learn to work as a team — providing care to those injured on the battlefield.

“The primary goal is for the team to come together in a clinical setting,” said Dr. George Garcia.

These students even handle surprise trauma simulations, mocking the potential situations they’ll face after deployment.

In one situation, they aided a woman they thought had just flown through a windshield. They came to her rescue — as a team — before realizing it was all a show.

“It was a big surprise, and I was sold all the way until the end when they stopped the exercise,” said specialist Brandyn Petty.

The actress — Megan Rodriguez, a paramedic student herself — was proud of what they accomplished.

“They did amazing. They did great,” Rodriguez said.

However, the trauma center’s success doesn’t stop here.

After the 2010 Haiti earthquake, Ryder created Project Medishare — opening critical care and rehab centers in Port-au-Prince.

Over 130,000 patients were treated and saved in the process.

From resuscitation to rehab, Ryder Trauma Center continues to be a world-renowned facility.

Hospital officials, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and two former patients will attend a news conference in honor of Ryder Trauma Center’s anniversary, Thursday morning.