Russian spy ship reappears off U.S. coast near Georgia/Florida border

(WSVN) - Multiple news outlets are reporting that a Russian spy ship has been spotted 20 miles south of a U.S. Navy submarine base at King’s Bay, Georgia, near the Florida border.

According to CNN, a U.S. defense official confirmed the sighting and said the ship was heading north after it had been docked in Cuba.

CBS News reports that the ship is the Viktor Leonov, a Russian vessel known to be outfitted with high-tech spy equipment. The ship is designed to intercept communication signals.

The same ship was previously spotted off the coast of Connecticut last month, coming within 30 miles of a Naval submarine base in Groton.

In both cases, the ship has stayed in international waters, since the U.S. jurisdiction extends about 14 miles from the coast.

