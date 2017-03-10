Runaway Lauderhill boy found in Miami faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy found by police in Downtown Miami one day after he ran away from his home in Lauderhill appeared in family court, Friday.

Standing alongside his parents, the boy claimed his parents had abused him, but Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mavel Ruiz decided that was not true.

Police said he ran away after he misbehaved and his father took his electronics away.

Ruiz reprimanded the boy for lying to police and then released him back to his parents.

