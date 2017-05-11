Royal Caribbean introduces new cruises with Havana stops

MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean International has opened its first year-long program to Cuba.

Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas ship will sail new four- and five-night trips from January 2018 through March 2019. More than half will offer overnight stays in Havana.

Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley said, “Since arriving in Cuba for the first time last month, we’ve seen the excitement of our guests when sailing into Havana and the passion they have for the city at sail away — its people, its architecture, its food, its music. This is the enthusiasm we strive to bring to adventure-seekers who vacation with us. The positive reaction to our Cuba sailings is very encouraging, and we are thrilled to expand on the number of sailings for our 2018-2019 itineraries.”

Empress of the Seas will return to Tampa for summer 2018 and will reposition to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale for the winter 2018-2019 season.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.