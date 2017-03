MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean Cruises broke ground on a new cruise terminal at Port Miami, Wednesday.

The cruise line and Miami-Dade County co-hosted the ceremony.

Officials said it will be a striking, state-of-the-art addition to Port Miami’s landscape.

The cruise line also announced its highly anticipated lineup of ships that will call the new terminal home.

