Roxcy Bolton, founder of nation’s first rape treatment center, dead at 90

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman known as the “Mother of Florida Feminism” and who founded Women in Distress has died.

According to a tweet by congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, 90-year-old Roxcy Bolton was pronounced dead in her Coral Gables home at 5 a.m., Wednesday. The “Mother of Florida Feminism” founded the nation’s first rape treatment center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and the Woman in Distress shelter.

Bolton went on to become the founder for the Miami Chapter of the National Organization for Women.

Bolton also challenged the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to change the names of hurricanes to include male names.

