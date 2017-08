MIAMI (WSVN) - A wooden pole fell over onto a parked car in Miami.

The electric pole, which stood next to Coral Way Elementary School on Southwest 13th Avenue, appeared to be rotting.

The pole then gave way and collapsed, Monday.

Florida Power and Light said the pole was not one of theirs.

