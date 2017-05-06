HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando were among the honorees at the 2017 Diversity Honors, Saturday night.

7News anchor Craig Stevens emceed the event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

The celebration kicked off Harvey Milk Day, which recognizes those who are changing the world by living authentically, like Pulse Nightclub survivor Isaiah Henderson. “This means the world to me, and I don’t want to get emotional, but I’m really glad everyone can support one another, so thank you,” he said.

Money raised at the event will go to the Harvey Milk Foundation and the Pride Center at Equality Park in Wilton Manors.

