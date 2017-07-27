Rookie firefighter rescues dog struggling to swim off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach firefighter saved the life of a dog after someone noticed the pup was struggling to swim.

Fire Rescue officials said they received an animal rescue call, notifying them about the dog in the water.

Engine 4 received an animal rescue call & Firefighter Emilio Sanchez Hoy jumped in the water to rescue the dog off in the bay! 👏🏽🐶 pic.twitter.com/eimc0JIwXm — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) July 27, 2017

Rescuers responded, and rookie firefighter Emilio Sanchez Hoy jumped in the water to help get the dog back on dry land.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue tweeted video of the rescue, along with a follow-up post showing that the dog is “safe and sound.”

The dog is safe and sound! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/kEzf12Z8uM — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) July 27, 2017

It is unclear who owns the dog, since officials said he was found with no collar.

