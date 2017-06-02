Roof collapses in Hialeah, debris injures 10-month-old

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A roof collapsed, Friday morning, in Hialeah, injuring a 10-month-old child.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, rain may be the cause for the partial roof collapse, near 767 W. 2nd Ave. The debris, officials said, landed on a 10-month-old child.

The child is reportedly stable and conscious but was transported to Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution.

Six families and a total of 15 people have been displaced and are in need of Red Cross assistance for temporary housing.

Hialeah Fire rescue reported nobody but the child was injured.

