MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out on the roof of a shopping center, Monday, but everyone managed to escape unharmed.

A tar pot caught fire as crews worked on the roof of the building along Northwest 57th Avenue and Northwest 167th Street in Miami Lakes.

The blaze did some damage before firefighters put it out.

