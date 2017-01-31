Rollover wreck injures 3, lanes reopened in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Three men are being hospitalized after, officials said, a tractor trailer rolled over in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are on the scene of the rollover wreck as 7’s Skyforce HD flew overhead.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, three men were transported to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma patients.

Investigators said the driver of the truck somehow lost control of the vehicle and took out a light post before driving off the roadway. The truck, which came to rest off the highway in the grass, was carrying barrel roof tiles.

Officials previously blocked off three lanes, but they have since been reopened. Backed up traffic along the southbound lanes of I-75, south of I-595, in Weston is now moving along.

